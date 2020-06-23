Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,595 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,374,000 after buying an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,744. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

