Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of NewMarket worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NewMarket by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in NewMarket by 9.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 546,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,229,000 after buying an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

NEU stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.73. 55,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.54. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $559.42 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 12.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

