Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Update

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 18.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
LL stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,997. The company has a market cap of $352.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.36. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
