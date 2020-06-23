Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Update

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 18.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LL stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,997. The company has a market cap of $352.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.36. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.