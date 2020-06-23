LUNA Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.68 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrue, Upbit, KuCoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.01841288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170278 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00111244 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for LUNA is terra.money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bitrue, Bittrex, GDAC, Upbit, GOPAX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

