Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNA. Northland Securities downgraded Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,015. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $183.22 million, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 299,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

