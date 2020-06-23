Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 923,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $13.83. 155,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LXFR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Luxfer by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,451,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Luxfer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

