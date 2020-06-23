LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Receives $68.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,664,000 after buying an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after buying an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after buying an additional 129,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. 1,159,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

