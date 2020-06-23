Mackinac Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

Mackinac Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mackinac Financial to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 13,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,260. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Research analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

