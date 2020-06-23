Madison Avenue Partners LP Makes New $15.16 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,686,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,163,000. PG&E comprises 7.0% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 0.32% of PG&E as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 524,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,532,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,705,219. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

