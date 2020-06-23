Madison Avenue Partners LP Purchases 71,559 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,671,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the period. MDC Partners accounts for about 1.8% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDCA. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MDC Partners by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 73,779 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in MDC Partners by 472.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MDC Partners by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other MDC Partners news, Director Desiree G. Rogers bought 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $25,152.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 110,345 shares of company stock worth $142,639. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCA remained flat at $$1.23 on Tuesday. 517,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. MDC Partners Inc has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.67.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.74 million for the quarter.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

