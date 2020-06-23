Madison Avenue Partners LP Purchases New Position in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE)

Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,349,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Five Star Senior Living makes up about 1.7% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 4.28% of Five Star Senior Living at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 1,017.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,322 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $3,637,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 139,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,241. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $127.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. Five Star Senior Living Inc has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $297.45 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

