Madison Avenue Partners LP Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 557,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,933,000. Adtalem Global Education makes up about 6.9% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned about 1.08% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. 467,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

