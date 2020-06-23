Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $31,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 318,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,467 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,019.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 199,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 181,447 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 532,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. 2,010,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

