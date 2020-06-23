Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Up 5.2% in June

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 84,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MHLD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,421. Maiden has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Maiden had a positive return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, insider Steven Harold Nigro acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Also, Director Keith A. Thomas acquired 43,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $57,553.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,489. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 95,799 shares of company stock valued at $120,178. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Maiden by 23.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 278,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Maiden by 16.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter worth $50,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

