Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 154.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 154.91 ($1.97).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 125 ($1.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 155 ($1.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

In related news, insider Justin King purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,182.26).

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 110.10 ($1.40). The stock had a trading volume of 8,740,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236.50 ($3.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.94. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.75.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.