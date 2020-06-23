Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00.
MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $90.18. 4,588,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.23. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
