Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $90.18. 4,588,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.23. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

