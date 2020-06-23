Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a hold rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.24.

MLM traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.74. 467,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,804. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.75 and a 200 day moving average of $225.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

