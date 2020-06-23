Massnet Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $29.25 million and $4.54 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Massnet alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.05 or 0.05327504 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031611 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 75,683,203 coins. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

Buying and Selling Massnet

Massnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.