Master Contract Token Market Cap Reaches $299,741.20 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $299,741.20 and $15,583.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.39 or 0.02511469 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00065862 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

