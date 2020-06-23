MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Short Interest Up 5.5% in June

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $520,835.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,935. 9.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 1,295,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.