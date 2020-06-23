MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Update

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

MBI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. 1,921,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,660. The company has a market capitalization of $443.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of ($6.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.63 million. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 18,689 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $130,636.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 1,300.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

