Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,251. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.77 and a 200 day moving average of $191.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.