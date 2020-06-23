mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of mCig Inc (OTCMKTS:MCIG) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 716,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,684,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG)

mCig, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry.

