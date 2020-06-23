MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Down 13.1% in June

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MD traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,993. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. MEDNAX has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. MEDNAX’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after buying an additional 275,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 122,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

