MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Ci Capital

Ci Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Ci Capital currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEIP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MEI Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.15.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 5,134,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,540. The firm has a market cap of $422.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 539.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in MEI Pharma by 31.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.