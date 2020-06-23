MenaPay Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210,348.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and Hanbitco. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $210,348.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.01830330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00170086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00111124 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,385,267 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.