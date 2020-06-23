Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,600 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 820,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mercer International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 356,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,692. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $571.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.99 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -687.50%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.