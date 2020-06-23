Mercury (MER) Market Cap Achieves $682,530.56

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Mercury has a total market cap of $682,530.56 and $2,038.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.01845232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00170486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00110650 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

