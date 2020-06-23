Metadium (META) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.08 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Metadium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bytex, Hotbit and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $595,933.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.01845680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00110595 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

