MetaMorph (METM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30,599.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and BitMart. MetaMorph has a market cap of $36,110.02 and $30,599.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.94 or 0.05382476 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002563 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,082,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.