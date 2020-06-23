MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. MGM Growth Properties also reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

MGP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,344. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

