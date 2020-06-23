Michael Lynton Sells 168,102 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,698,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,367,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972,268. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $11,897,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.