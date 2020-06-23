Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 696,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

MSBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $339.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,960 shares of company stock valued at $319,677. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

