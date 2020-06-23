MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.37 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $25.18 or 0.00260776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $259.98 million and approximately $17.37 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00749744 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000801 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,571,264 coins and its circulating supply is 10,326,973 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

