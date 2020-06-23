Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $111.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.46.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRTX traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.96. 407,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,712. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. The business’s revenue was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,230,273.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,334 shares of company stock worth $49,908,270. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.