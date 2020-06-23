Mixin (XIN) Market Cap Achieves $79.02 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $153.03 or 0.01593588 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $79.02 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00217004 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,375 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

