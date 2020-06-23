Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Update

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 218.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 425,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,989,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,118,000 after purchasing an additional 787,312 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. 5,209,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.20 by ($3.21). Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 128.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.