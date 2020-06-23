Monetha (MTH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $410,337.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Monetha has a market cap of $3.53 million and $410,337.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Monetha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $512.60 or 0.05339686 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00053387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031629 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

