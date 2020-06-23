Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Up 9.8% in June

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,945. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,280.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 2,902 shares of company stock valued at $33,615 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,299 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter valued at $5,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 377,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 340,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 217,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

