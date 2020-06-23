Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Short Interest Down 11.7% in June

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MR traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. 534,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Montage Resources has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $169.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.92.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $133.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montage Resources will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital raised Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Montage Resources by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

