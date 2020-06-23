Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,226. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.