Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $135,958.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,915.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,438,853. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

MORF stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 340,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,335. Morphic has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $830.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

