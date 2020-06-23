Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 5th.
In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $135,958.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,915.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,438,853. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MORF stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 340,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,335. Morphic has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $830.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
