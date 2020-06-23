Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Receives $17.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 6,301,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,438. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mosaic by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 879.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mosaic by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.