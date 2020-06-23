MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Short Interest Down 12.1% in June

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 67,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVC. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in MVC Capital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 99,192 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MVC Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MVC Capital by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MVC Capital by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MVC Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MVC Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE MVC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 67.19 and a current ratio of 67.19. MVC Capital has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MVC Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MVC Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MVC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.