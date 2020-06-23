MVL Tops 1-Day Volume of $150,049.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Cryptology, IDCM and CoinBene. In the last week, MVL has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $150,049.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.94 or 0.05382476 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002563 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,354,276,413 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, IDCM, IDEX, UEX, CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

