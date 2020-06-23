Nantkwest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NK)

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,458 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 684% compared to the average daily volume of 186 put options.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $154,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,306,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,187,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,153,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $925,239 over the last 90 days. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Nantkwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nantkwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nantkwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NK traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 160,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,669. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nantkwest has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.05.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Nantkwest will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

