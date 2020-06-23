National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Update

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,980,000 after buying an additional 62,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,534,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,617,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.57. 334,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,235. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHI. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

