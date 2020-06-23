Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Nautilus posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Nautilus from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $245,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,150.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nautilus by 578.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLS traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $243.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.35. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

