Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $11.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Navient alerts:

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Navient by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,786,000 after buying an additional 528,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,593,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Navient by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 313,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after purchasing an additional 373,399 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,996,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,323. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. Navient has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.