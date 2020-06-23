Needham & Company LLC Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $475.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $370.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.07.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $402.80. 1,466,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.43, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.65. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $421.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.69, for a total transaction of $547,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,136.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,684 shares of company stock valued at $102,519,005. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

